Lincoln School’s mock election nets some very sweet results

Cotton candy it is!

The yummy pink and blue-swirled ice cream flavor, reminiscent of the fluffy sweet cottony confection popular at carnivals and amusement parks, emerged as the clear winner by two dozen votes in the Lincoln School mock election November 3.

The official total was 97 votes for cotton candy and 73 for chocolate ice cream.

The Pre-K-second grade mock election was purposely held on the same day the nation was voting for president and myriad other elected offices to teach children about the election process and the importance of voting.

Organized by second grade teachers Erin Lynch, Keara Foley and Danielle Beck, the Lincoln School election was preceded by primary election last week in second grade classrooms where four ice cream flavor choices – vanilla, chocolate, birthday cake and cotton candy – were narrowed to the two that would be voted on Nov. 3.

Second graders were also actively involved in the election. They made posters that were hung up in the hallways throughout the school that creatively advocated the two ice cream choices.

A number of second grade pupils also took turns manning the various polling place stations up in Room 210 and their jobs included being a greeter, ballot passer, ballot collector and voting sticker distributor.

Lincoln School teacher assistants Lisa Feagle, Kim Cooper, Mary Lasecki and Principal John Ginter helped throughout the day monitoring the 2nd graders while they helped the other classes vote.

On November 6, all the children in the school were treated to cotton candy ice cream graciously provided by nearby Joey’s Northside Market at 1148 North Main Street in Newark. The popular neighborhood convenience store has long been an enthusiastic community partner with Lincoln School.