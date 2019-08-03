Local community celebrates annual National Night Out

Another successful event is in the books for organizers of Walworth/Macedon’s National Night Out.
The annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships takes place in neighborhoods across the country every summer.
First responders, police officers, and members of several community organizations were all on hand this year at Gananda High School to interact with local citizens in a fun and casual environment. Food, fun and fire trucks were all on the menu for attendees of this year’s event, along with displays and interactive demonstrations.
Local organizers Steve and Tyler MacNeal of Mac’s Pizza Shack, say they served up 69 large pizzas while the Walworth fire department dished out hundreds of hots and hamburgers, all free of charge to families in attendance thanks to donations from local business and volunteers.
National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement/public safety while bringing back a true sense of community. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the event nationally. It’s currently scheduled to take place on August 4th, 2020.
SODUS: Entered into rest on August 19, 2020 at age 66. Predeceased by his father: Robert H. Berg; wife: Linda Berg and son: Andrew Berg. Mark was a very kind and generous gentleman with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved his family and was loved by everyone who knew him. Survived by his mother: […]
GATES, NY: On Sunday, August 16, 2020 the world unexpectedly lost a beautiful, caring soul at age 64. Predeceased by her parents, Robert and Norine Callahan and husband, Daniel Ryan. Mourned by her children Shannon (Andy) Struzik, Carrie Ryan, T’Aire Ryan, Colby Ryan-Aubert, and Tremayne Ryan. Beloved grandmother of Ryan and Braden Struzik. Survived by […]