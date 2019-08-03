Local community celebrates annual National Night Out

Another successful event is in the books for organizers of Walworth/Macedon’s National Night Out.

The annual campaign promoting police-community partnerships takes place in neighborhoods across the country every summer.

First responders, police officers, and members of several community organizations were all on hand this year at Gananda High School to interact with local citizens in a fun and casual environment. Food, fun and fire trucks were all on the menu for attendees of this year’s event, along with displays and interactive demonstrations.

Local organizers Steve and Tyler MacNeal of Mac’s Pizza Shack, say they served up 69 large pizzas while the Walworth fire department dished out hundreds of hots and hamburgers, all free of charge to families in attendance thanks to donations from local business and volunteers.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement/public safety while bringing back a true sense of community. Next year will mark the 10th anniversary of the event nationally. It’s currently scheduled to take place on August 4th, 2020.