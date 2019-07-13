Local families continue involvement as final year of Hill Cumorah Pageant approaches

by Amber Linson

With only two summers left of the Hill Cumorah Pageant (HCP), presented by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the HCP Media Director, Amanda Lonsberry, reports that this year’s event boasts approximately 760 cast members, and 150 staff members - all volunteers.

Lonsberry says that when all is said and done these individuals will have given approximately 230,000 in production, and community service volunteer hours.

Contributing to these hours are a number of local families, some of whom have been involved in the Pageant for years. With plenty to do from production specific tasks to down-time management, these families are among many from all over the United States and the World who dedicate their time to this event.

The Wildey family from Walworth NY has been enjoying the Pageant for many years.

In a recent interview, Daniel Wildey share that he and his wife Heather actually met at the event 20 years ago. He had returned early from a mission in San Antonio, Texas to join his mother at the Pageant. Wildey remembered that Heather had attended that same year, traveling from the state of Utah with two of her sisters, and they had exchanged email addresses to keep in touch.

Wildey, who grew up in Newark NY, moved to Utah to attend Weber State University in Ogden, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He and Heather reconnected and married, then moved back to New York in 2006. They now have three children - Autumn, Grant, and Joyce.

Wildey explained that he and his wife had decided to volunteer with the whole family this year, since there are only Pageants left.

His children are enjoying themselves. “It’s only day 4, and the kids already want to come back,” said Wildey. When asked how they felt about the Pageant ending, Daniel said “It’s sad, but we understand what the church is trying to do.”

On top of being 2 of the 65 team leaders who help balance the rehearsal, fun, and spirituality, Daniel and Heather are also part of the cast with their children. Wildey is playing an archer, Heather is playing a Lamanite fire dancer and a finale angel, Autumn plays a member of a convert family, Grant is playing an unbeliever, and Joyce is playing one of the Restoration children.

The Wildeys are not the only family enjoying multiple roles, as it seems like everyone involved contributes as much as they can to the event.

Tent Master Aaron Zsembery of Palmyra and his wife, Katie, are volunteering at the Pageant for their second time. Not only is Aaron overseeing 50-80 volunteers who set up and maintaining the onsite tents, but he is also playing a member of the Rabble who chase Samuel. Zsembery says that returning for their second year is “like coming back to a family reunion”. He and Katie, who is playing a member of the Lehi mob in the production, decided to involve their children this year as well. He details that his daughter Zoe is playing a Restoration child, son Noah is playing in the scene where Christ comes to America, and daughter JoDee has a part in the pageant as well.

These volunteers from all over the country have a matter of days to learn their roles, says Lonsberry. They arrive the Friday before the show and then spend six days learning their roles before opening night - which is on July 11th this year.

During the interview with Wildey, he conveyed the arrangements that need to be made for even the local families who are participating. Wildey, a Wayne Central Board of Education Member, still needs to manage his outside responsibilities while contributing his time to the Pageant. With a Wayne Central BOE meeting on July 10, he said he would have a busy evening that day.

This year the HCP, as reported in a June 2019 press release, is expecting even larger crowds than in years past. Lonsberry, who also lives localy, and has a family involved in the Pageant, explained that it isn’t just cast and crew, but also local church communities who volunteer hours for security on the event days as well.

Wayne County Director of Tourism, Christine Worth, relayed the impact the crowds of people have on Wayne County and the surrounding region saying. “We’re rolling out the red carpet, and we’re ready to welcome the pageant goer.” Worth continued: “Our communities are always excited to prepare for this.”

Shawnda Moss, the production’s first female artistic director, said, “We have a great team of people who are going to make magic happen in just a few days.”