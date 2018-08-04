Local families, emergency personnel celebrate National Night Out

Members of the Walworth and Macedon communities along side local emergency service personnel, once again gathered together on Tuesday night to celebrate National Night Out.

National Night out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

Members of local police, fire and ambulance crews were on hand to engage with families in the area as well as have some fun, all free of charge thanks to local sponsors.

From climbing walls to bounce houses to free food and drink, the turnout at the Gananda High School was the best organizers have seen since beginning the event locally.

Tyler MacNeal, owner of Mac’s Pizza Shack in Gananda and one of the driving forces behind the event, says they went through 672 slices of pizza, 300 burgers and 200 hot dogs.

Dozens of Police, Fire and EMS vehicles were also on site for hands on demonstrations including a fly-in from Mercy Flight.

Millions of neighbors take part in National Night Out across thousands of communities from all fifty states.