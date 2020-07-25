Community
Local Good Citizen Awards announced by DAR
Drew Holahan, son of Annette and Timothy Holahan of Marion, NY was the first-place winner of the Good Citizen Program presented annually by the Colonel William Prescott Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Drew was presented a certificate, pin, and a flag that was flown over the Capital of the United States by Regent Pauline Harper and committee chair Sue Dennie. Drew will be attending Binghamton University in the fall.
Also receiving certificates and pins were 2nd place winner Amber Blaackman, Wayne Central School; Susan Hatfalvi, 3rd place winner, Palmyra-Macedon Central High School. Tyler Sharp, Clyde- Savannah High School; Alyssa Gibbs, Lyons Middle/High School; Mikinley Miller, New-ark High School; Noah Dauphen, Red Creek Central School; Marlene St. Fleur, Sodus Jr./Sr. High School; and Rachel Ramsdell, Williamson Central School.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a volunteer women’s service organization. Membership is open to any women 18 years and older who can prove lineal bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.
