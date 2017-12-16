Local Highway Superintendents donate toys to children at Newark-Wayne

The Wayne County Superintendent of Highways Association held their annual toy drive this past week. Superintendents from all over Wayne and Ontario Counties brought in a new unwrapped present for children.

This year, the Newark Wayne Community Hospital was the recipient of their generous gifts for the children at Newark-Wayne who come through our doors.

The hospital was grateful for their support and wished them the best this holiday season. Sitting: Paul Plucinik T/O Galen, Marilee Stollery T/O Ontario 2nd row: Mike Boesel T/O Palmyra, Tim Boerman T/O Marion, Kurt Allman T/O Williamson 3rd row: Jake Emmel, retired T/O Lyons, Dan Pullen T/O Archadia, Mike Frederes T/O Walworth, Bill Slocum retired T/O Ontario, Randy Brown T/O Savannah, Trish Koczent, VP of Operations at NWCH.