Local Mayors, Village Trustees air concerns on Governor’s proposed cuts

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow (130th-Lyons R, C , I, Ref.) met with Wayne County’s mayors and other village officials at the Palmyra American Legion on Wednesday (1/30) to hear their concerns regarding the upcoming state budget, as well as learning their opinions on other issues.

The small amount of state funding to villages currently in the form of Aid and Incentives to Municipalities (AIM) would be eroded to zero for most villages under the governor’s proposed budget. Villages state-wide receive about $7 per capita in AIM funding while most cities get in excess of $100 per person. Village officials have pressed for more AIM funding.

The governor’s budget would wipe out AIM for most villages in the state, about $16.4 million in total, according to the New York Conference of Mayors and Municipal Officials.

The governor decided to eliminate AIM for villages where the funding represents less than 2 percent of total expenditures, NYCOM said in a message to its member villages.

Clyde Village Mayor Jerry Freemouw distributed a statement at the meeting on the proposal to cut AIM funding to villages.

“Let’s be clear – the Governor’s proposed elimination of AIM funding is an attack on more than 1,300 communities in New York, including ending $665,000 in aid for the 7 villages and 15 towns in Wayne County. Mayors know better than anyone that a budget is a statement of priorities, and the Governor has shown that the governments closest to the people, and the citizens we represent, are not a priority in his $175 billion spending plan. Village governments have led the way in finding efficiencies, working with other local governments, and keeping property taxes as low as possible. Unfortunately, we have had to do this with very little assistance from the state, and now the state aid we do receive is being taken away. This action by the Governor is the opposite of what the state should be doing with the revenues our residents send to Albany. If our local efficiencies were met with increased state aid and meaningful mandate relief — neither of which has been delivered since the tax cap’s creation — we mayors could lower property taxes and make upstate New York an even more attractive place to live and work. We urge Wayne County’s state legislative delegation to work with their colleagues to restore this harmful cut in village aid, and instead provide the first increase in aid in more than a decade.”