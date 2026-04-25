Local organization to host "Night Without a Bed"

For some families in Wayne County, bedtime does not mean rest. It means figuring out where to park. It means keeping children calm in the backseat. It means making it through one more night without stability.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, Family Promise of Wayne County is asking the community to step into that reality, even if just for one night. Night Without a Bed is not a typical fundraiser. It is an experience. Participants will spend the night sleeping in their vehicles at Ginegaw Park in Walworth, creating a shared understanding of what many local families are facing right now in Wayne County.

Families with children are the fastest-growing segment of the homeless population. Many are working. Many are doing everything they were told to do. Still, they find themselves one unexpected hardship away from losing stability. It is one thing to hear about homelessness. It is another to feel even a fraction of it.

The event will take pace on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at Ginegaw Park, Walworth, NY. Check-in: 5:00 PM; Participants will sleep inside their vehicles.

General Admission: $10 per person (includes a blessing bag and one vote); Symbolic Homes: $50 donation — decorate and submit by 12:00 PM event day; Voting: 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

You can register online at www.fpwayneny.org/events or call 315-665-0037 for more information.