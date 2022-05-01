Powered by Dark Sky
May 2nd 2022, Monday
×
Local Rotary Clubs pitch in on Erie Canal bank cleanup

by WayneTimes.com
May 1, 2022

 A large crew of Newark Rotarians observed the 52nd anniversary of Earth Day week with their annual Erie Canal bank cleanup.

They picked up trash, raked and swept the canal right of way finding numerous discarded items. Another crew policed the roadsides of State Route 88.

Rotarians are committed to taking action in Newark with a myriad of planned activities, hoping that the spirit will spread to other community individuals. 

The Gananda Rotary Club, who have adopted a section of the New York State Canal Path in Macedon, became part of the Earth Day/Canal Clean up event last Saturday.

Members and their families came out to pick up and clean up. From a bowling bowl to a patio chair, to tires and trash, path walkers will be pleased and the environment will thrive. 

Interested in joining a Rotary club? Log on to Rotary.org/join.

