Local Students honored at W-FL CSO Awards Dinner

More than two dozen student leaders from across the region were celebrated at the fifth annual Wayne-Finger Lakes Superintendent Award Program Reception and Celebration Dinner on March 5 at The Conference Center at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES.

One senior from each of the 25 W-FL BOCES component districts and one senior from W-FL BOCES were honored for their academic achievements, leadership and service to others.

Taylor Youngs, a Lyons native who formerly served as Deputy Associate Counsel at The White House and now works as the Assistant City Manager for the City of Geneva, served as the evening’s guest speaker.

Finger Lakes Community College Chief Advancement Officer Brie Chupalio also addressed those in attendance and offered each of the award winners a $2,000 scholarship to attend FLCC.

Student award winners included: Katherine Ramsdell (Bloomfield) Lindsey LeTran (Canandaigua), Allyson (AJ) Sanford (Clyde-Savannah), Madalyn Knapp (Dundee), Malakai Thomas (Gananda), Jaeden Fletcher (Geneva), Payton Slade (Honeoye), Avery Stone (Lyons), Ian Bachman (Manchester-Shortsville), Isaac Corey (Marcus Whitman), Aaron Meyer (Marion), Carly Waltman (Naples), Ethan Klock (Newark), Mikenzie Shear (North Rose-Wolcott), Jenna Lindstrom (Palmyra-Macedon), Briannah Teeter (Penn Yan), Amelia Santy (Phelps-Clifton Springs), McKenzie Allen (Red Creek), Matthew Seymour (Romulus), Dominic Key (Seneca Falls), Ashley Trejo (Sodus), Gianna Arnitz (Victor), Anna Olsowske (Waterloo), Joseph Schoene (Wayne), Ryne Hoody (Williamson) and Orion Fesler (Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES).

Superintendent Award recipients were also eligible to apply for seven scholarships awarded by sponsors and educational partners.

Scholarships were awarded to:

Carly Waltman of Naples, $1,000 from Reliant Credit Union;

Gianna Arnitz, of Victor, $1,000 from Ferrara Fiorenza PC;

Payton Slade of Honeoye, $1000 from Weller Financial Group;

Ashley Trejo of Sodus, $750 from Campus Construction;

Lindsey LeTran of Canandaigua, $500 from Bond, Schoeneck and King;

Jenna Lindstrom of Palmyra-Macedon, $500 from Watchdog Building Partners;

Joseph Schoene of Wayne, $250 from the Wayne-Finger Lakes Leadership Institute.