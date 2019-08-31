Local youth dancers give back to community

In August, dancers from the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance in Walworth, performed a showcase of pieces for residents at the Fairport Baptist Home.

“I’m so proud of these kids”, says studio director Allison Huff. “I love that they are so excited to donate their time and talent to make the day a little brighter for the residents here”.

This is what the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance is all about: Community. Throughout the years, dancers have volunteered their time in a number of ways including teaching dance to children that have experienced domestic violence, performing at community events, and hosting studio food drives. SSSD will also be presenting a Christmas Benefit Performance this December, donating all proceeds to a local charity.

“We pride ourselves on teaching our students life lessons in addition to dance lessons”, says Huff. “Giving back to the community is a fundamental value to us at SSSD; something that was taught and emphasized to me growing up at the studio by our founder Sandy Stramonine and at home by both of my parents.

The Sandy Stramonine School of Dance is currently accepting registrations for its 2019-2020 Dance Season. For information, you may visit their website at www.sandystramonineschoolofdance.com. Classes begin September 16th!