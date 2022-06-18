Powered by Dark Sky
June 18th 2022, Saturday
Lyons appoints new Athletic Director and Asst. Principal at MS/HS

by WayneTimes.com
June 18, 2022

The Lyons Central School District Board of Education has appointed Zac Young as the next Athletic Director and Assistant Principal of Lyons MS/HS

Mr. Young will join the Lyons Central School District with an anticipated start date of July 1, 2022. Mr. Young will be transitioning to his new role from his current position as Athletic Director and PE Teacher for Weedsport Central School District. Mr. Young comes to Lyons with 19 years of experience in education, including roles as athletic director, health and PE teacher, and various coaching positions. He also previously worked for 11 years in the Lyons Central School District and they look forward to welcoming him back.

 Mr. Young received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education and Health from SUNY Brockport, a Master of Science in Athletic Administration from SUNY Brockport, and a Certificate in Education Leadership from Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.

 Mr. Young expressed his thoughts with the following statement: “I am very honored to be joining the LCSD team. I am well aware of the history and deep tradition rooted in athletics and look forward to working with the community, staff, coaches, and student athletes to make our programs the best that they can be.”

