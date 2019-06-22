Lyons Elks honor Flag Day with Essay contest

Officers and Members of Lyons Elks Lodge #869 recently observed Flag Day in honor of the nation’s symbol of freedom. Local Elks Leader Christine VanDeWalle led the Officers and Members in this Celebration. Members of Lyons Elementary School Band under the direction of Mrs. Howard performed several musical selections for the community members in attendance.

Also participating in the ceremony were three 7th grade students from the Lyons Middle School who received recognition for their award winning Americanism Essays. Lyons Elks Americanism Chairman Julie Wunder introduced students, Adryen Jones, Evie Groom and Benjamin Bettinger who each read his/her essay for those present. The students were each presented with a Certificate of Participation by Elks Leader Wunder for their participation in the state-wide contest.

Local members of Boy and Girl Scout Troops also participated during the ceremony by displaying the various flags in our nation’s history.