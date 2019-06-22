Community
Lyons Elks honor Flag Day with Essay contest
Officers and Members of Lyons Elks Lodge #869 recently observed Flag Day in honor of the nation’s symbol of freedom. Local Elks Leader Christine VanDeWalle led the Officers and Members in this Celebration. Members of Lyons Elementary School Band under the direction of Mrs. Howard performed several musical selections for the community members in attendance.
Also participating in the ceremony were three 7th grade students from the Lyons Middle School who received recognition for their award winning Americanism Essays. Lyons Elks Americanism Chairman Julie Wunder introduced students, Adryen Jones, Evie Groom and Benjamin Bettinger who each read his/her essay for those present. The students were each presented with a Certificate of Participation by Elks Leader Wunder for their participation in the state-wide contest.
Local members of Boy and Girl Scout Troops also participated during the ceremony by displaying the various flags in our nation’s history.
Latest News
Lyons Elks honor Flag Day with Essay contest
Officers and Members of Lyons Elks Lodge #869 recently observed Flag Day in honor of the nation’s symbol of freedom....
Ontario Rod & Gun Club Hosts Veteran Fundraiser
The Ontario Rod & Gun Club is one of the area’s oldest sport shooting clubs, with a rich history of...
1 in 6 ER visits or hospital stays triggers a ‘surprise’ bill
WASHINGTON (AP) Roughly one in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to the...
Recent Obituaries
Hittle, Sandra A. (Zambito)
MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 60. She was predeceased by her mother...
Grover, Judith Arline “Judy” “ nee: Schrader”
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Judith Arline Grover, 75 years of age, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving...
Sergeant, James H.
SODUS POINT: Age 87, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was predeceased by his parents,...