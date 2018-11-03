Lyons Elks Lodge honors two local Veterans

The Lyons Elks Lodge #869 recently honored military veterans David Lauster and Anthony Paliotti who both reside in Lyons, New York. During the American Patriot Remembrance Ceremony, it was noted that Lauster and Paliotti both proudly served our country during the Korean Conflict. Lyons Elks leader Chris VanDeWalle and N.Y. State Vice President Ed Gnau presented medals to each veteran recognizing their service. It is noted that Lauster served in the Army and Paliotti served in the Navy. Family and friends were present to observe the ceremony which followed a dinner at the Lodge in honor of these veterans Pictured (L-R): Elks Leader VanDeWalle, Veteran Lauster, Veteran Paliotti, and Elks SVP Gnau.