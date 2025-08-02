Lyons Farmers’ Market in its 51st year

In its 51st year, the Lyons Farmers’ Market, which is located in the heart of downtown Lyons, brings together local farmers and crafters to share their products with the community.

Join them for their weekly Outdoor Summer Market on Church Street, between Central Park and the Courthouse, on Saturdays from June 14th to October 25th, from 8am to 12pm. Their Indoor Winter Market will operate on Saturdays, from November 1st through the 22nd, from 9am to 1pm. Learn more at their website, Lyonsny.org or on Facebook at Lyons Farmers Market. You can find most of your grocery items here, locally grown and homemade, from certified and licensed vendors. Come grab Fresh Produce, Meat (including chicken, beef and pork), Sourdough Bread and baked goods, Eggs, lots of Jams, Honey, Imprint Coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, Flowers, and Crafts.