Lyons Farmers Market to host Indoor Market in November

The Lyons Farmers Market is holding an “after season” market to extend the availability of fresh produce into the holiday season. The market will have farmers, food vendors and handmade crafts. The hours for the market are 10:00AM to 2:00PM on Saturdays, November 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30. The market will be at the Grace Parish Hall, 7 Phelps St., Lyons. Lunches will be served by the Presbyterian Church, the Eureka Grange and Ms. Linzy’s Mac n’ Cheese, each Saturday from 10:30AM to 2:00PM.

Seasonal produce will include, but not limited to, a variety of winter squash, garlic, beets, potatoes and much more. There will be baked goods, jams, jellies, and honey as well. Homemade crafters will be there for your holiday shopping. Relax, doing some shopping and visit with friends.

There are a few spaces left for farm and craft vendors. Contact the Lyons Main Street Program at 315-871-4220, or lyonsmainstreetprogram@gmail.com for details and to register. Visit www.lyonsny.com for updates as more vendors are included.