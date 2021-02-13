Powered by Dark Sky
February 13th 2021, Saturday
Lyons Historian launches Military Banner Fundraiser/Tribute

by WayneTimes.com
February 13, 2021

Lyons Town Historian Linda Guest has launched a military tribute banners fundraiser that will benefit Lyons Main Street Program. Lyons Main Street Program helps to promote businesses in Lyons, New York, promotes historic preservation and economic development. 

Banners honoring Lyons veterans, current and past, will be proudly displayed downtown Lyons and in surrounding areas from May 2021 through November 2021,  and again May 2022 through November 2022. The banners will then be presented to the sponsors as a keepsake.

Anyone can sponsor a banner, however, honorees need to be a current Lyons, NY resident, their name on the Lyons monument located at the former American Legion location, grew up and graduated from Lyons High School or a former Lyons resident who has passed but is buried  in one of the Lyons, NY cemeteries.

For more information on sponsoring a banner, assisting in funding for the brackets to hang the banners, and qualifications and cost, or an application, please contact Linda Guest, Manager of Lyons Main Street Program at 315-945-5526 or go to: lyonshometownheros@gmail.com.  

The banners are going quickly and spots are limited so call today. 

The plan is also to bring some positive energy to Lyons during these difficult times.

Recent Obituaries

Golding, Katherine “Kay” Crothers

NEWARK: Kay Golding, 65, passed away on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Laurel House Comfort Care Home. A Celebration of Life will be held when Covid-19 restrictions subside. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair Street, Newark, New York 14513. Kay was born on June 15, 1955 […]

Read More
Briggs, William "Glen"

TAMARAC, FL/LYONS/N. ROSE: Passed away peacefully on Tuesday February 9, 2021 at the age of 75. He was predeceased by parents, Dan and Audra Briggs; first wife, Barbara; mother and father-in-law, Frances and Chester  Sullivan; mother and father-in-law, Grace and Vincent Randazzo; brother, Calvin; sister-in-law, Arlene; brother-in-law Frank Gorshin, and step-son, Michael Yacono. Glen is survived […]

Read More
