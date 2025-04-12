Lyons hosts Community Family Feud night

On April 3rd, the Earl Buchanan Auditorium at Lyons Middle/High School was buzzing with excitement as Lyons Central School District hosted its first-ever Community Family Feud Night, an event designed to bring the heart of Lyons together in a fun and spirited way.

The idea, sparked by LCSD Superintendent Dr. Barr, was simple yet powerful—use the classic game show format of Family Feud to strengthen community bonds and celebrate the people and spirit that make the entire Lyons community so special, including the incredible audience members who came out to show their support. Dr. Barr also served as the evening’s host, bringing an extra level of excitement and laughter to the night with his energy, humor, and connection to the community. Teams representing several cornerstone organizations of the community faced off on stage, filling the auditorium with laughter, cheers, and friendly competition.

The competing teams included:

- Lyons Central School District

- Wayne County Sheriff’s Department (featuring Sheriff Milby himself)

- Lyons Fire Department

- Lyons Community Center, Inc.

- Town of Lyons

- Lyons National Bank – who ultimately walked away with the win!

Adding to the fun, two audience teams were randomly drawn from community members who entered at the door, giving everyone the chance to jump into the action and represent Lyons.

More than just a game, this event was about building connections and showing pride in the unique spirit of Lyons. The evening was a true display of collaboration, as a group of dedicated LCSD staff members volunteered their time behind the scenes to organize activities, manage logistics, and ensure everything ran smoothly.

“We wanted to create something that brings people together in a positive and interactive way,” said Superintendent Dr. Barr. “This event celebrates the partnerships that make Lyons such a vibrant place to live, learn, and grow.”

By the end of the night, it was clear—win or lose—the entire community came out on top. The packed house, contagious laughter, and high-fives all around showed just how much fun was had by the crowd and every team involved. The Lyons Family Feud event left everyone feeling a little more connected and a lot more proud to call Lyons home.