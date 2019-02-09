Lyons Public Library announces quilting circle

The Lyons Public Library has formed a Quilting Circle that will meet the 3rd Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month the group will meet Sat., Feb. 16 in the Local History Room. Learn how to match your points from an advanced quilter during this meeting. Also, bring something that you are either working on or have worked on in the past. There is no need to bring sewing supplies at this time. All quilters are welcome to attend, no matter your level.

The next meeting will take place on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Community Room. You do not need to be a Lyons resident to attend this group. Registration is not required. The library plans to offer quilting classes later in the year. The Library is located at 122 Broad Street with parking in back, accessible from Phelps Street near the Town Hall. For more information, call 315-946-9262, visit them on Facebook.