Lyons Supervisor Manktelow announces run for Assembly seat

Brian Manktelow has announced that he will be seeking the Republican, Conservative, and Independence Party endorsement for the 130th Assembly District. The seat is being vacated by retiring Assemblyman Bob Oaks. The district includes all of Wayne County and parts of Oswego and Cayuga Counties.

“Assemblyman Oaks was an incredible leader and represented our region with honor and integrity for more than 20 years. Many local residents encouraged me to consider seeking this seat because of my experience as a farmer, local elected official, and veteran. I look forward to following in Bob’s footsteps and being a strong and outspoken advocate on behalf of our region’s taxpayers. In Albany, I will fight for the issues that matter to our local community. We need to protect our Second Amendment, rebuild our infrastructure, and reduce the burden on hardworking local taxpayers. As State Assemblyman, I will stand up to Governor Cuomo and protect our upstate values.” said Brian Manktelow.

Senator Pam Helming said, “As State Senator, I have worked with Brian on a number of issues important to the people of the Wayne-Finger Lakes region. As a veteran, farmer, and local elected official, he understands the issues that face upstate New York. He will not be afraid to stand up for our values in Albany.”

Brian was born and raised in Williamson, New York, and joined the military after graduating high school. After serving in the army for three years, he moved to Lyons, New York, where he began his farming operation. Today, Manktelow farms operates on 1,500 acres and grows soybeans, corn, and wheat. As the descendant of a long line of farmers, Brian first began to understand the interaction between small farms and businesses and the government through his own families experiences. This is the root of his belief that better government means less government, and the importance of keeping taxes low enough to encourage local job creation.

Brian has served as Town Supervisor of Lyons since 2010. He hopes to use his experience in this area to serve the people of Wayne, Oswego, and Cayuga Counties.