Lyons Teacher hosts engaging Historical Movie and exhibit for U.S. History Students

Tim Carr, a dedicated staff member at Lyons Central School, organized an educational and interactive event for the school's 11th-grade U.S. History students. The event, held in the Earl Buchanan Auditorium, included a historical movie screening and a display of personal artifacts, such as a World War I gas mask passed down from Carr's great-grandfather. This experience allowed students to connect with history in a meaningful and personal way.

Over forty juniors participated in the event, many of whom attended after their sports practices or other extracurricular activities. Carr ensured that food was provided for all attendees, including popcorn from the local Ohmann Theater, creating a welcoming and enjoyable atmosphere for the students.

A particularly memorable moment came when students voluntarily placed their cell phones on the stage before the movie started, choosing to be fully present and respectful of the event. The engagement and attention demonstrated by the students highlighted the positive impact of this unique learning opportunity.

'This event was a wonderful example of how our staff goes above and beyond to provide students with meaningful learning experiences, even beyond the regular school day,' said Matt Barr, Superintendent of Lyons Central School. 'We are grateful to Mr. Carr for his dedication to making history come alive for our students.'

Lyons Central School is committed to offering students opportunities to engage with history and other subjects in ways that are both educational and memorable. Events like this one, made possible by staff members like Tim Carr, help bring history to life and enrich the overall educational experience for our students.