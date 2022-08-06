Powered by Dark Sky
August 6th 2022, Saturday
Macedon Academy hosts special sunday presentations

by WayneTimes.com
August 6, 2022

Sunday, July 31st was a busy day for the Macedon Historical Society.  It was a beautiful summer day with clear weather. The Macedon Academy built in 1853 provided the perfect spot to gather to learn, listen, and relax.

The  Hisotrical Society hosted “The Gravestone Guy”, Mr. Dave Bloom, who shared all of the do’s and don’ts of gravestone cleaning. Don’t use bleach!  Don’t use wire brushes! Don’t power wash. Do use soft brushes! Do use lots of water! Do use special cleaning solutions like D2! The materials that markers are generally made of can break down pretty easily. They are porous. Cleaning with abrasive or caustic materials can cause them to break down very quickly.  

Mr. Bloom recommended some materials that spray on easily and help to break down the live spores (moss) that grow on stones. 

Following Mr. Bloom’s presentation, the audience moved up to the auditorium on the second floor and enjoyed an afternoon of “live” music, with the four-piece string band, Crossmolina sharing their special talents with an audience of about thirty-five.  

Thanks to the Friends of the Macedon Public Library, Crossmolina was able to share a nice selection of sea-shanties and other Celtic songs.  Crossmolina is made up of a group of four musicians, with instrumentation including a guitar, violin, string bass and assorted rhythm instruments. All four members sing. The audience was clapping and toe tapping right along.

The Historical Society was grateful for the support of the community.

If you are interested in learning more about the history of Macedon, please feel free to contact them at macedonacademy@gmail.com. Or check out their website at https://www.macedonhistoricalsociety.org/.  

They hold a monthly meeting on the 2nd Tuesday of each month beginning at 6pm, all are welcome. There is  also  an open house the last Sunday of the month from 2-4 pm. Check out their booth at the Macedon Heritage Festival on the Erie, September 3, 2022, from 2-8pm!

