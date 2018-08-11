Macedon Center set for 36th Annual Community Lumberjack Festival

This year, the Macedon Center Lumberjack Festival will be held September 8 – 9 at the firemen’s field on Canandaigua Road. Admission is only $3.00 for adults, $2.00 for sr. citizens, $1.00 for kids 6-14 and 5 and under are free. Gates open both days at 8 AM. Parking is free and handicapped accessible. It is sponsored by the Macedon Center Fire Dept. and the Macedon Center United Methodist Church.

NEW THIS YEAR!!! The professionals will be competing both Saturday and Sunday. You will get to see pros from all over the country and Canada compete. Dave Jewitt, Tim Keech, Chris Henning, and Paul Pfenniger are a few of the locals competing.

Competition for preliminaries starts at 10:00 AM. on Sat. Finals are on Sunday beginning at 9:00 AM There will be ax throwing, hot saw, two man crosscut, spring board and more. All events will take place both Saturday and Sunday. This event is one of the highest paying competitions in the northeast. Come out to see the pros, get a “cookie” signed and then watch them on ESPN in October.

There is also a craft and collectables sale. If you would like to be a vendor, call 585-749-6538. Commercial exhibitors include portable band saws, wood carvers, landscaping equipment, fireplaces and more. If you would like to be a commercial exhibitor, call 585-217-7177.

There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for the kids. A variety of food is available all day, ice cream for dessert. The lumberjack breakfast of pancakes with real maple syrup, eggs, sausage, home fries, juice and coffee is served Saturday 7-11 AM and Sunday 7-Noon. “Come as you are” church services are held at 5PM Sat. and 9:30AM Sun. T

Sunday at 5:30 PM there will be a Tug of War contest. If you are interested or have any questions, call Steve Gilson at 315-986-2166. More teams are encouraged to sign up.

On Sunday there will be a raffle with donations of a chainsaw, wood carving, Gift Cards, string trimmer, and more! You will be able to buy raffle tickets at the breakfast, at the booth on the grounds or contact Mary Smith at 315-986-7969.

This is going to be a great year with fun for the whole family. For more information call 315-986-3732, visit our link at www.macedoncenterfire.org, or program your GPS for 2481 Canandaigua Road, Macedon, 14502.