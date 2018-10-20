Macedon Community Christmas Program wants your help

The Macedon Community Christmas Progam is getting ready for another year of helping local families during the holiday season. For 35 years, Macedon families in need have received assistance through this program. If you, your family, or organization is interested in donating time or items to this year’s program, there are various ways to help:

• Donate canned and other non-perishable foods to the Macedon Food Pantry, or ask for a family assignment and fill-up a food box with a nice holiday meal.

• Buy gift certificates to local grocery stores for the purchase of perishable items like milk, eggs and meat.

• Buy gifts for children or senior citizens (we can provide ideas).

• Donate gift cards from area stores for items like clothes, gas and toiletries.

• Tuesday December 11th, volunteers will meet downstairs at St. Patrick’s Church at 7:00 PM to organize all of the donations, and help is always welcome. There will be food to sort, gifts to wrap, and many hands make light work.

The Macedon Community Christmas Program has been successful every year, thanks to the united efforts of the Macedon Food Pantry at St. Patrick’s Church, of St. Katharine Drexel Parish; and other area churches, schools, civic organizations, businesses, scouting groups, and individuals. In 2017, 146 families totaling almost 450 individuals (including about 190 children and over 50 seniors) received holiday support.

If you would like to be a part of the Community Christmas Program, or are a family that resides in the Macedon area and is in need of assistance this holiday season, you can send an e-mail to: macedoncommunitychristmas@yahoo.com or contact St. Katharine Drexel’s office at (315) 538-8242 and leave your name and phone number.