Macedon development to welcome first residents

If you’ve driven down Canandaigua Road in Macedon over the past year, chances are you’ve noticed the sprawling development taking shape adjacent to the Erie Canal.

Harbor Point, a 138 unit town home and apartment complex, is now set to welcome its first residents at the end of this month.

The $38 million dollar project has been under construction since early last year, with developer Pride Mark Homes leading the charge.

Brian Keenan, owner of Erie Macedon Landing Marina and a partner in the project, says the 15 acre property is coming along and that the numerous contractors involved are now pushing towards the finish line.

The full service marina will provide access to boating, fishing and captained cruises on one side with the 39 acre Bullis Park offering pickleball, tennis, basketball courts, and hiking trails on the other.

While the total project is far from complete, the property’s first residents will move in while the rest is finished.

Each of their new town house units feature private garages, fiber internet, weekly trash service, and premium finishes with everything aside from gas and electric included.

A 7,000 square foot clubhouse featuring a resort-style heated pool, game room, 24/7 fitness center and communal working spaces will allow residents to live, work and play all just steps from their own front door. While that building has yet to be finished, Pride Mark Homes President Jim Barbado noted the residents will be able to utilize amenities at one of their sister properties in Fairport just minutes down the road while it’s being completed.

This will mark Pride Mark’s fifth similar community, but Barbado noted it’s their first here in Wayne County.

"We came out to a market that wasn’t proven, but found if you build the right community with access to the right amenities, people will come."

So far that seems to be proving out, as the complex has completely rented out their first building with the second nearly full as well.

"It’s amazing that we’re getting demographics that range from early 20s all the way to younger seniors who are all looking for a more walkable and maintenance free lifestyle."

While some of the new residents are local, Barbado says they have people coming from as far away as Alaska and the mid-west to occupy the units.

Work on the next phase of town homes and apartments is underway with an estimated completion of early next year.

Rents for the town houses range from $2,120-$3,075/month with one, two and three bedroom units available.

Rents for the yet to be completed three story apartment complex will range from $1,805-$2,995 per month, again depending on unit size. Rents for the top floor which will feature sprawling views of the canal and local landscape will be an additional $75/month.

Harbor Point will be hosting a Grand Opening on Thursday, May 7th from 4pm-7pm where you may tour their model and ask any questions you may have about the project.

To learn more about the community, visit them online at harborpointny.com.