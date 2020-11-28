Powered by Dark Sky
November 28th 2020, Saturday
×
Macedon Library makes modifications with eyes on Health & Safety

by WayneTimes.com
November 28, 2020

At Macedon Public Library, the board of trustees take community health and safety very, very seriously. 

Upon considering the continued, significant increases of COVID-19 cases in Wayne County and neighboring counties, the trustees and director have worked together to decide how to continue to serve the community in the safest way possible. As a result, beginning on Monday, November 30th, the library will move to a Grab ‘n Go plan of service.

Under this plan of service, patrons will still have access to books, movies and other materials. Patrons can request items to borrow by using owwl.org, the online catalog. In addition, patrons without internet access may choose to call the library at 315-986-5932 to make requests for materials.

Staff members will retrieve requested items and place them in a new Grab ‘n Go shed located to the right hand side of the library entrance, just past the bookdrop. Patrons who make requests will receive either an email notification or a call from the library when their items are ready to be picked up from the shed.

For patrons with mobility issues, it is possible to have items delivered directly to the vehicle. Simply call the library at 315-986-5932 upon parking in the library’s lot and a staff member will bring items to the driver’s window. The library requests the driver wear a two-ply mask over their mouth and nose while receiving this delivery.

Anyone in need of faxing, printing or copying services is also encouraged to call the library to make arrangements for the job to be done by a staff member and either put in the Grab ‘n Go Shed for pick up or delivered directly to the vehicle.

Any patron in need of internet access is encouraged to call the library.  There are options available for computer and internet use outside of the building. 

Although the library will miss having face-to-face interactions with community members inside the library, staff and trustees all agree moving to this grab ‘n go model of service will ensure the  continued health of the community.

In-person use of the library will be reinstated when the local caseload has significantly improved for at least seven, consecutive days. The understanding of all community members is appreciated as the library implements these modified services.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Mackey, Lawrence T. “Larry”

MACEDON: Passed away suddenly on November 24, 2020 at the age of 80 from a stroke.  Larry was born in Malone, NY on September 20, 1940 to the late Thomas and Grace “Dow” Mackey. Also predeceased by his sisters Susan Dishaw and Linda Bowen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Betty “Richards” […]

Read More
Schoen, Robert Oscar

PHELPS: Robert Oscar Schoen (Born March 7, 1920) passed to be with his Lord on November 24. 2020. He was full of life at 100, and took “no prisoners” playing Dominos.  He was married to Lee (passing in 2015) for 73 wonderful years. They worked as a team at their Schoe-Acres Dairy and Fruit Farm […]

Read More
