Macedon Library offers Laser Engraving and Cutting

Last fall, the Macedon Public Library applied for an Innovative Technology Grant from the Pioneer Library System. The grant is aimed at libraries interested in offering new technologies to community members.

The library was awarded the funding to purchase a Glowforge Laser Engraver and Cutter. The machine is valued at nearly $4,000 and democratizes laser engraving and cutting for community members of all ages and skill levels.

The library will be offering programs to community members that make use of the Glowforge. In November, community members can use the Glowforge to cut snowflake decorations. The library is also planning to offer class on making customized, three dimensional turkey shaped place settings for Thanksgiving.

Director Stacey Wicksall remarked, “With this technology and a bit of creativity, there are an infinite number of projects that can be done! It can cut through wood, acrylic and leather. It also can engrave these materials. People can design their own jewelry items, commemorative plaques, dovetailed boxes and all sorts of three dimensional decorative items.”

Community members may call the library at 315-986-5932 to inquire about registering for a program that involves use of the Glowforge. Or stop by the library and ask the director to learn more about the use of this powerful, new tool.