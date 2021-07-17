Macedon Library to host used book sale July 24

The Friends of Macedon Public Library are holding a pop-up book sale for 1 day on Saturday, July 24th. It will be in the community room of the Macedon Library from 9 am to 3 pm. A great assortment of used books will be available - romances, mysteries, thrillers, biographies, history, science, cookbooks and many more. Books for children of all ages will also be for sale – from babies to pre-schoolers to tweens and teenagers. Prices for all of the books usually range from about $0.25 to $2.00.

All the proceeds from the sale will help the Friends of the Macedon Library continue to support a variety of programs that otherwise the Library would not be able to offer with their limited budget. These past few months, the Friends have been able to help support a workshop on genealogy, a make-your-own baby lamb craft project for pre-schoolers, a painting for fun class for all skill levels, a lecture on the discovery of a masterpiece, a performance by the Geriactors, and a live animal show from a rehabilitation center in Oswego. All of these programs were supported by the Friends’ fundraising efforts.

In August, the Friends will have a raffle for a basket for an evening of family fun with over $100 worth of games, snacks and a $50 gift certificate from Salvatore’s pizza. The Friends of the MPL will also be holding a three-day book sale on October 14th – 16th.