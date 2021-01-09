Macedon Public Library receives grant to transform community with virtual readings on Gender Equality

Macedon Public Library has been selected as one of 200 libraries to participate in Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries, an American Library Association (ALA) initiative that helps library workers to better serve their small and rural communities.

The competitive award comes with a $3,000 grant that will help the library to conduct a community reading of Abby Wambach’s book, Wolfpack.

“We are so proud to be chosen for this amazing opportunity,” said Director Stacey Wicksall. “This grant will allow our library to get to know our residents better and help us build a more equitable community.”

As part of the grant, Wicksall will take an online course in how to lead conversations, a skill vital to library work today. She will then host a virtual panel conversation with residents about the book as it pertains to gender equity. Grant funds will supply multiple copies of the books for community members to borrow in both print and audio format. There will be youth editions of the book available, too. Other funds will remunerate the panelists, composed of outstanding female leaders, for their participation.

In the Finger Lakes region and across the country the median income for men is nearly twice as much as the median income for women.

Wambach’s book explores the inequities faced by women in society and proposes practical ways to motivate change though a commitment of mutual support. By inviting real, recognizable female leaders onto the panel, participants can learn how the rules detailed in Wolfpack have applied in the context of successful women’s lives, and this will give participants of all ages the benefit of learning how to apply these rules in real world situations to inspire positive societal transformation.

The discussion is tentatively scheduled to take place on International Women’s Day, March 8th. Community members interested in taking part in the conversation will be able to register mid-February by checking the “Upcoming Library Events” menu item on the library’s website: macedonpubliclibrary.org

Wolfpack books are currently available for both adults and youth to borrow in preparation for this important conversation. People from across the Finger Lakes region are encouraged to read the books and register mid-February for the panel discussion. The announcement of the female leaders composing the discussion panel will be released mid-February.