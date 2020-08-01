Macedon Public Library widens scope of modified services

The Macedon Public Library will widen its scope of modified services by allowing in-person, fifteen minute browsing visits beginning the week of Monday, July 27th. The visits will require patrons to wear a mask covering the mouth, nose and chin. Masks will be provided to any patron who does not have one. For anyone unable to wear a mask, curbside delivery will be provided.

The library has been operating with curbside only services since June 29th. The decision to open for in-person browsing visits has been weighed carefully with the safety of the community first and foremost in mind.

The maximum number of patrons allowed into the building to view the collection will be four. An additional patron will be permitted to enter each hour, either to use a designated computer, to use the Glowforge laser-cutting machine, or to request an item from the Bullis Collection for viewing.

Patrons in need of a computer, the Glowforge or an item from the Bullis Collection are asked to call 315-986-5932 to schedule an appointment in advance of arriving at the library.

Patrons wishing to browse the library’s collection of books and DVDs may come to the library and park in one of four, specially designated parking spots. Only two people per vehicle will be permitted to enter the library at the same time. Each of the four parking spots will have a flip sign. If more than one person enters from the same vehicle, they will be required to indicate two parking spaces are taken by flipping the signs located in front of two parking spots. In spite of not occupying a space, cyclists and pedestrians will also need to flip a sign. Flipping the signs will signal if maximum occupancy has been reached.

If all four parking spaces are filled upon arrival, the patron may choose to park in a non-designated space and wait for someone to exit the building. This system will help to consistently keep the count of patrons in the library from exceeding the maximum, and will avoid the need for advance appointments.

Director Stacey Wicksall remarked, “The number allowed into the building was developed by consulting with the Macedon Fire Marshall, Jeremiah Shufelt. He let us know our maximum capacity in the library proper during non-pandemic times is twenty five people. By allowing no more than five patrons in, and taking into account our staff count, we will be running at approximately one third of our capacity in order to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 being spread. We know people are busy and hope the parking lot system we have come up with will make it easy to visit without needing to do any special planning.”

All patrons will be required to sanitize their hands upon entry. Sanitizer will be available throughout the library and reapplication is required after touching one’s face or before and after using any periodical. Any patron allergic to hand sanitzer will be able to use the bathroom to wash their hands for the recommended 20 seconds.

The library will continue to quarantine returned items for a minimum of four days, and staff will be donning masks at all times.

The hours of operation will increase beginning on July 27th. The new hours are: Monday through Thursday, 10 am until 7 pm, Friday and Saturday, 10 am until 1 pm. These hours will remain intact barring any significant spike in the COVID-19 virus locally.

For more information, the entire modified service plan may be viewed on the library’s website at macedonpubliclibrary.org.