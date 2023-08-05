Macedon’s Heritage Festival returns

The Town of Macedon is pleased to announce the return of the Heritage Festival on the Erie.

This free community event is designed to celebrate the Bicentennial of both Macedon and Wayne County, and will feature the World Fife and Drum Festival on site, with special performances, a torch light parade, and fireworks.

Originally home to the Seneca Nation, Macedon was settled in 1789 on land acquired in 1788 as part of the Phelps and Gorham Purchase. The first settlers were Webb and Hannah Harwood. The Town of Macedon was officially formed by New York State legislation in 1823. In April 1823, Wayne County was formed from Ontario County.

Festivities for the bicentennial celebration will take place at Macedon Lock 30 Park beginning at 12 p.m. on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023. A variety of activities for all ages will be available, including live music by String Fingers (1-4PM) with Line Dancing (2-3PM) instruction by Terri Anderson, World Fife and Drum Corp demonstrations, and Ruby Shooz from 5-8PM.

Local craft vendors, service organizations and businesses will have booths set up to share information about their groups, sell products, and share their history in Macedon.

There will be plenty of activities for children including a Kids Zone (Bounce House, Slide, Rock Climbing Wall) and pony rides.

Between the hours of 12PM and 4PM, attendees will have the opportunity to take a boat ride on the Erie Canal on the Colonial Belle. The boat will load in Macedon, go through Lock 30 travel to Palmyra, and return to the event. Sponsored by the Town of Macedon, these limited rides will be free to the public with tickets available at the information desk. Horse and wagon rides from the entrance of the canal park to the pavilion will be available.

“I want to invite everyone to join us on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023 to celebrate the 200th birthday of the Town of Macedon,” shared Town Supervisor Kim V. Leonard. “Our Macedon Heritage Festival Committee has worked very hard the past few years to prepare for this historic Bicentennial event. This fun event offers something for every member of the family!”

The festival event is funded in part through the generous support of the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor as part of the NYS Canal System Tourism Infrastructure and Event Grants program. Now in its second year, the grants program represents a significant investment in recreation and tourism.