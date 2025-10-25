Making meals better in Wayne County schools

Whether its fresh apples from local producer LaMora Farms at Wayne Central, or scooped helpings of Chicken Alfredo for Newark students, new menu items are a hit with local learners.

Christina Marriott, who became the Food Service Supervisor for the Newark Central School District in April, said the growing enthusiasm among students for the new cafeteria offerings district-wide this year is gratifying. She said other changes bringing rave reviews among students are hot items with breakfast each morning like warmed muffins, bagels, waffles and pancakes.

“In November, we will be adding egg and cheese omelets, and hash browns stuffed with eggs and cheese to our breakfast offerings,’’ Marriott said.

Marriott said she’s receiving lots of great feedback from supervisors in the other four district schools and the cafeteria at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES P-Tech in Newark about the new items being offered to students.

“And we are definitely throwing away less food that students aren’t eating,’’ she said.

Wayne Central School District continues its initiative to partner with local growers, bringing fresh, seasonal produce from nearby farms directly to students’ plates.

“Some of our students work at these local farms,” said Anna Flynn, Wayne Central’s Food Service Director. “They get to see their hard work come full circle when the produce they help grow and harvest is served in their cafeterias. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the season’s flavors while supporting local growers.”

By incorporating locally sourced fruits and vegetables, Wayne Central provides nutritious, high-quality meals while promoting agricultural education and sustainability. “Fresh farm flavors are something our kids truly love,” Flynn added.