Community
“Mamma Mia!” to be presented at Lyons High School, March 8-9
The Lyons High School, along with Lyons Community Players, has been chosen to produce the Blockbuster Hit Musical MAMMA MIA!
The show will be presented at the Earl Buchanan Auditorium, Lyons Middle/Sr. High School, 10 Clyde Rd. Lyons, on March 8 and 9th at 7:30 p.m. and March 10th at 2:00 p.m. Open to the public! Tickets are available at Dobbins Drugs and the auditorium Box office. (Adults $10, Sr./Students $9 at the door)
The licensing agent, Music Theatre International, received thousands of applications to produce the hit show, yet only a handful of young performers were granted the legal rights to do so!
The Lyons High School program, under the direction of Mark Wlodarczyk and Danielle Teeple, have achieved stellar performance quality status. “The ability to produce another premier production (2nd to Disney’s The Little Mermaid 3 years ago) is a GIFT” said, Teeple.
“We have the perfect cast, and they sing these popular hits of the 70s and early 80s with a level of skill that far surpasses high school level vocalists.”
“It is such a treat. You travel to Greece and get an ABBA concert all within 2 hours!” said Wlodarczyk!
Mark your calendars! You don’t want to miss this high energy, fast paced show! March 8, 9 & 10th! Tickets available in advance at $8, from Dobbins Drugs and all cast members. $9 at the door.
