March Forum in Palmyra to target Wayne County Opioid Crisis

An opioid epidemic has struck our country. Wayne County is no exception with statistics showing it has been hit especially hard.This devastating opioid epidemic has left Wayne County with the 3rd highest rate of opioid emergency department visits out of 9 Finger Lakes counties. Overdose deaths have increased by 46% from 2015 to 2016 in the Finger Lakes region. Educating the public has become a vital key to ending this crippling crisis. It is presently destroying the lives of many Wayne County residents, having a negative impact on the lives of friends, family members, and neighbors.

A panel forum featuring three distinguished speakers will offer candid discussions about this serious and timely issue is scheduled to take place in Palmyra, New York at the Palmyra Community Library located at 402 E. Main Street. The forum will be presented Monday, March 26, 2018, 6:30-8:30pm on the 3rd floor of the library.

Topics will include an overview of the opioid epidemic, its impact on Wayne County, services available locally to address its impact, and a Q&A session.

This forum is free and open to the general public. No advanced registration is required. Light refreshments will be served.