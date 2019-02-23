March is for music at Newark

The Newark Central School Music Department has some big events planned for March.

Cindy Briggs, Kelley School instrumental music teacher and K-12 Music Department Leader has announced the following:

• Performances of the Newark High School musical, “The Music Man” will be held March 1st and 2nd at 7 p.m. in the Newark High School auditorium and at 2 p.m. March 3rd. Tickets are $7 for adults; $5 for students/ seniors and will be available at the door.

• The grades 4-12 “Cavalcade of Bands,” will be held at 7 p.m. March 12th in the NHS gymnasium. Admission is free.

• “The Young Americans” Concert/ Show that wraps up their two-day performing arts workshop in Newark will be held March 9th at 7 p.m. in the NHS auditorium. Admission is $8 for students and $10 for adults. Tickets: will be sold at the end of each workshop day & 30 minutes prior to the performance. YA officials stress the importance of purchasing tickets before the show day to ensure you have a seat.

• The grades 3-12 Choral Concert will be held at 7 p.m. March 19th in the NHS auditorium. Admission is free.

Folks attending the Cavalcade of Bands and the Choral Concert are asked to consider bringing some nonperishable food items that the Newark Music Department will be collecting for the Newark Food Closet.

Retired Perkins School music teacher Maria Walton will be accepting donations in the NHS foyer before both events.