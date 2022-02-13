Marion Junior-Senior High School Presents Mamma Mia!

ABBA’s greatest hits are coming to Marion.

“Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” “Take a Chance on Me,” and “SOS” will all be performed live on stage at Helen Fleegel Memorial Auditorium as Marion Junior-Senior High School proudly presents its 2022 musical, Mamma Mia!

Performances are scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. A matinee is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Tickets are $8 per person and are scheduled to go on sale the week of Feb. 28.

“We’ve never done a jukebox musical before,” Director Shelly Thompson said. “I’ve always wanted to do it, but I’ve never had the girls to do it. There’s much more music than there are lines.”

Seniors Tanya Hernandez (Sophie Sheridan), Kami Steurrys (Tanya), Alyse Buirch (Rosie) and Alleyna Fulton (Lisa) and juniors Faith Rinella (Donna Sheridan) and Mia Little (Ali) play the largest female roles in the cast.

“They are confident, they have strong voices and they are not afraid to belt it out – and they need to!” said Thompson, who teaches German and is affectionately known as “Frau.”

With so much music, cast members are eager to share the spotlight.

“Everybody lets everybody else shine when it is their turn,” Hernandez said. “We all let each other have our moments because we are all strong. It lets us all shine brighter.”

Hernandez is looking most forward to singing “Thank You for the Music,” a number that has special meaning to her.

“My favorite thing is that I get to share this with everybody from my family, to the cast, the crew, Frau and the moms (who help with costumes and whatever else is needed),” Hernandez said.

“I’m thankful,” Steurrys said. “When I first started doing musical I never thought that I would get such a big role. I think that this year is going to be really fun.”

Buirch agrees. She was a member of the ensemble in seventh and eighth grade and has seen her role increase each year throughout high school.

“I feel like Frau and Mrs. Maine (the musical director) do such a good job of building up the students and provide the type of positive atmosphere that a lead needs,” she said.

Rinella sat in the seats to watch her older siblings and is now taking part in her fifth musical.

“I have been around here since I was like 2,” she joked.

And she enjoys it immensely.

“I like the singing, I like the dancing and I like how close the cast is,” she said. “I am the mother, so I have a lot of songs. It’s a fun character.”

Junior Ryan O’Leary plays Bill Austin and appreciates the community support that the musical receives.

“We have Frau Thompson and we have a lot of parents who come in and help, which makes it the best,” O’Leary said. “I also have a lot of lines and am in a lot of numbers, which is fun. I just like being on stage.”

Sophomore Noah Hamill plays Harry Bright and is looking forward to performing indoors this spring after being a part of the “Kiss Me, Kate” cast that held its shows outside last June. He also says being a member of Show Choir is beneficial to his role in the musical.

“It helps a lot, especially with dancing and singing at the same time,” Hamill said. “It’s also fun to sit in the audience during rehearsals and watch it grow and become a thing.”

Junior Alan Cruz plays Sky and enjoys his part in singing “Lay All Your Love on Me.”

“It’s pretty catchy,” he said.

Freshman Cora Muller is a member of the core and lists “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” as her favorite song.

“There’s a lot of dancing and it’s high energy,” Muller said.

That energy is not limited to the cast. Thompson said members of the audience are encouraged to join in and sing along.

“Oh, definitely,” she said. “In the finale they can even get up and dance in the aisles.”