Marion Supervisor withdraws bid for re-election

After "much reflection and discussion" with her family, current Marion Town Supervisor, Summer Johnson , has decided to withdraw her candidacy for re-election in the upcoming November 2025 election.

“Serving the people of Marion has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

She noted that the decision has not come easily. Over the past term, she said that she had experienced first-hand the challenges of working within governing practices that too often are siloed, limit collaboration, discourage out-of-the-box thinking, and restrict new community involvement.

“Without different voices and without multiple candidates, Marion will continue to benefit only a select few.

“I remain fully committed to fulfilling my duties through the end of my current term and to ensuring a smooth and professional transition to the next administration. I pray that the next Town Supervisor provides the same full-time work ethic, coupled with a passionate and vocal role as a County Board Supervisor, and brings pride to Marion through a strong voter record, attendance throughout the County and active committee membership.”

Johnson stated that she is deeply grateful to her family, friends, the residents of Marion, and the Wayne County Conservative Party for their trust, support, and encouragement during her time in office.