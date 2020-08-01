Marion Town Board honors Law Enforcement with Proclamation

At a meeting on Tuesday, July 28th, Marion Town Supervisor Jody Bender and the Town Board members presented a Proclamation to members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police to recognize and thank them for their faithful and loyal devotion to the Marion community. The Proclamation also encourages all Marion residents and business owners to join the Town Board in showing their support. Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts and New York State Police Captain Barry Chase were in attendance to accept the Proclamation. There was also a Citation that was presented to both officers on behalf on Senator Pamela Helming and New York State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow.

The Town Proclamation read: The Town of Marion has always been proud of law enforcement officers for their unwavering dedication to service for our community. We express our unending gratitude to our law enforcement officers - particularly this year, given the challenges they encounter daily and would like to publicly salute the service of law enforcement officers in our community and in communities across the nation. Now, THEREFORE, The Town Board of Marion, New York, do hereby recognize and thank the Wayne County Sheriffs Department and the New York State Police for their faithful and loyal devotion to our community and encourage all of our residents and business owners to join us in showing their support. This proclamation was presented to the members of the Wayne County Sheriffs Office and the New York State Police on the 28th Day of July 2020.