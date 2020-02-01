Marion’s Main Street gets a boost from local developer, Restore NY program

Residents, local politicians and business owners all turned out for the official unveiling of the new Marion Main Street on Monda, January 28.

The project, several years in the making, is the culmination of efforts by both the municipality and developer Tom Salviski to put the once grand buildings back to their former glory.

Thanks to a grant from Restore NY, the project was awarded around $266,000 in funding to help complete the building facades, keeping them true to their original designs. From outdoor awnings to real wood doors, Salviski says nailing the details was just as important as getting the buildings rentable once again.

Five adjacent structures that make up the majority of South Main Street are now updated and ready for business, with the former Marion Pharmacy the only location remaining vacant. Salviski says he’s searching for the right tenant and is open to ideas, standing ready to build out the interior to suit any potential renters. Current tenants include Tolleson’s Pizza, Lollypops and Polka Dots (2nd hand children’s clothing and supplies), Silco Photography, and Sullivan Insurance.

Many on-hand for the unveiling have spent much of their lives in Marion, so the reactions were all enthusiastic and at times, emotional.

Marion Town Board member Ron Lonerville, who along with the entire municipality has been instrumental in the process, paused during his remarks to take it all in. “I’ve lived all my life and I just want to see a vibrant town again,” a sentiment shared by several generations represented among the crowd. “Keep your eyes on Marion,” Lonerville added. “Marion has a new vision to grow our community and let people know we are open for business.”

Salviski also spoke, telling those in attendance “I’ve met a lot of great people, got some phenomenal tenants and business here from the pizzeria right on down through,” going on to say “This was a big team effort.”

As for what’s next, Salviski says he’s focused on getting the final unit leased and open for business, but that he’s always looking for more opportunities to invest in small communities here in Wayne County.