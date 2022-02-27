Powered by Dark Sky
February 27th 2022, Sunday

Mark’s Pizzeria owner thanks Ambulance rescuers with donation

by WayneTimes.com
February 27, 2022

Sometimes you don’t realize what you need until it affects you closely.

That’s exactly what happened a couple  months ago when Mark Crane, owner of  the Mark’s Pizzeria franchlises was injured in an accident that resulted in several injuries, including 4 broken bones in his neck.

Thanks to the quick and extraordinary efforts of the first responders at the Macedon Ambulance, Mark is already back to 100% and has made a full recovery! 

The experience made Mark realize how underfunded the Ambulance Corps is. 

He is proud to have donated $28,000 so they could install Stryker Powerlifter Systems in both of their Ambulances. These systems make it easier, and more importantly, safer for the first responders to load people into the ambulance in order to get them the help they need. 

Mark made the donation, in part,  to raise awareness of how important local Ambulance Corps are to the communities they serve, and to hopefully get more people and businesses to consider donating. 

It’s a great way to help ensure short response times if an emergency happens in anyone’s life to the point where an Ambulance needs to be called. 

If you would like to donate to the Macedon Ambulance, please visit. www.macedontown.net/ambulance or call Paul at (585) 353-3833. 

Recent Obituaries

Newland, Wilford Duane “Oakie”

SODUS: Duane passed away on February 22, 2022 at age 82.  He was born in Penn Yan, NY to the late Foye and Mary Newland. Duane was also predeceased by his daughter, Debra Langley; son, Richard Jennings; sister, Jaqueline Wright Wood; brother, Lindsley Newland. Duane is survived by his wife, Lois Newland; children, Laura (Jeff) […]


Simmons, Donald R. 

CLYDE: Donald R. Simmons 94, passed away peacefully in his home on February 16, 2022. There will be no prior calling hours, a graveside service will be held in Rose Cemetery, at a later date. Donald was born November 7, 1928 in Seneca Falls, NY. He was predeceased by his wife Shirley VanDuyne Simmons, son […]


