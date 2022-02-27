Mark’s Pizzeria owner thanks Ambulance rescuers with donation

Sometimes you don’t realize what you need until it affects you closely.

That’s exactly what happened a couple months ago when Mark Crane, owner of the Mark’s Pizzeria franchlises was injured in an accident that resulted in several injuries, including 4 broken bones in his neck.

Thanks to the quick and extraordinary efforts of the first responders at the Macedon Ambulance, Mark is already back to 100% and has made a full recovery!

The experience made Mark realize how underfunded the Ambulance Corps is.

He is proud to have donated $28,000 so they could install Stryker Powerlifter Systems in both of their Ambulances. These systems make it easier, and more importantly, safer for the first responders to load people into the ambulance in order to get them the help they need.

Mark made the donation, in part, to raise awareness of how important local Ambulance Corps are to the communities they serve, and to hopefully get more people and businesses to consider donating.

It’s a great way to help ensure short response times if an emergency happens in anyone’s life to the point where an Ambulance needs to be called.

If you would like to donate to the Macedon Ambulance, please visit. www.macedontown.net/ambulance or call Paul at (585) 353-3833.