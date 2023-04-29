Powered by Dark Sky
April 29th 2023, Saturday
Meet the Gananda School Board Candidates at event on May 10th

by WayneTimes.com
April 29, 2023

Gananda School District voters are invited to come out to meet and ask questions of their school board candidates.

The Gananda Rotary Club will host a  “Meet the Candidates” night on May 10th, 6:30-8:00pm at the Ruben A.  Cirillo High School Auditorium.

Please bring your questions and help get insight into who you will choose to  represent you on the Gananda Board of Education.

Questions can be filled out on 3x5 cards at the event before the candidates speak. Moderator Patti Holdraker of the Gananda Rotary Club will pose initial questions for the candidates and read as many questions as are possible in the time allotted. Each candidate will be given the same question to answer in a 3-4 minute time frame. No questions will be raised from the audience after the format begins.  

Candidates are vying for one three- year term, seat currently held by Mr. William Buchko and one three-year term seat currently held by Mrs. Shauna Phillips.

The candidates are: Deborah Napolitano, John Finnegan, Robert Thornton and Barbara Klube-Falso.

The budget vote and  election of candidates is set for Tuesday, May 16 from 6 am to 9 pm.

The Gananda Rotary Club Rotary is a non-political and non-religious humanitarian organization open to all people regardless of race, color, religion, gender, or political preference. They meet weekly at the historical Macedon Center Meeting House on Route 31F and Canandaigua Road.

Local Weather

