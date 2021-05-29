Powered by Dark Sky
May 29th 2021, Saturday
  • SUN 30
Memorial Day plantings in Newark

by WayneTimes.com
May 29, 2021

On Wednesday, May 19, twelve members of the Newark Garden Club and two helpful young men planted red begonias and white superbenas in Newark’s Central Park.  

Two members, Gail Chambers and Barb Wells helped Doug Townsend, Supervisor of Village Operations with the choice of flowers. The flowers planted in the Park before Memorial day has been a tradition for almost 40 years. 

The Park is a memorial area honoring local veterans in all branches of the armed forces who died in the service to the country.   

Newark Garden Club also that day planted annuals at the Newark- Arcadia Historical Society Museum on High Street. This was done under the direction of Christina Champion and Julia Young in Memory of their mother Muriel Gorall, a 27 year member of the Newark Garden Club and a charter member of the Historical Museum. 

