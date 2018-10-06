‘Midsummer Jersey’ October 12 and 13 At Newark High School

“Midsummer/Jersey,” the fall dramatic production at Newark High School, will be presented October 12th and 13th at 7 p.m. in the auditorium.

“I am very excited to have such a large group of students involved with the production this year,” Director Emily Howard said. “ I’ve added two dance sequences into the show, one before intermission and the other at the finale, that bring together some of the storylines and are just plain fun! Audiences should expect a night of goofy humor, over-the-top accents, and colorful sets and costumes. We’re really looking forward to sharing this show next weekend!”

“Midsummer/Jersey is Shakespeare’s comedy “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” set in modern time at the Jersey Shore,” she continued. “The play weaves four stories together – the Governor planning his wedding, two sets of high school crushes running away together through the forest (beach in our production!), a group of salon workers preparing a production of Romeo and Juliet for the Governor’s wedding reception, and a jealous fairy king seeking revenge on his queen. All of these plots come together as the mischievous fairies use magic to mess with the mortals.

“I selected this piece for several reasons. First, I wanted to introduce our actors to Shakespeare, but only have a limited time to rehearse and prepare. When I found this piece I knew it was a great fit,” Howard said.

Cast members include: Cody Acquista as Oberon, Natalie Acquista as Mia, Isabella Bailey as Patti Quince, Jaston Brooks as Robin (Puck), Dylan Burley as Phillip/Oberon’s Fairy Crew, Kelsie Bushart as Student/Peaseblossom, Grace Casler as Student/Sunshine, Ben Cepulo as Nicky Bottom, Philip Collom as Rufis/Oberon’s Fairy Crew, Jack Comella as Governor/Oberon’s Fairy Crew, Bria Dano as Justine/Moonbeam, Isabelle Figueroa as Franci Flute, Cherylanne Garrett as Helene, Ryan Hermenet as Principal Platt/Oberon’s Fairy Crew, Carson Jordan as Denis, Ashton Keene as Robert Sudds, McKinley Miller as Hippolyta/Mote, Paris Morris as Janet Snug, Nadia Rothpearl as Terri Thumbs, Alex Sepulveda as Student/Oberon’s Fairy Crew, Anisha Stallworth as Titania, Deborah Szarek as Student/Cobweb, Kylar Vermeulen as Lyle and Emma Whiting as Student/Sunflower.

Crew members are: Blake Aldrich (Crew), Liberty Falevino (Assistant Stage Manager/Graphic Designer) Rachel George (Spotlight), Joseph Malach (Sound Designer), Lauren MacTaggart (Hair), Lance Mays (Sound Designer), Abigail Nezelek (Crew), Preston Precourt (Lightboard Operator) and Kayla Williams (Stage Manager).

Tickets will be available at the door and are $5 for students and senior citizens and $7 for adults.