Mission Trip takes a promising turn

Every year the Mission Team at the Newark First United Methodist Church organizes a trip down to Redbird Mission in Kentucky with the young members of their Church. There they are able to learn new skills while they serve others, by doing some basic construction projects such as building stairs, laying roofs and working with bricks and mortar.

Because of the restrictions necessary to contain the Covid virus, the Church knew it would have to find another way to serve, and it did not have to look far. Family Promise of Wayne County was approached by Pastor Patience Kissakye and her Mission Team and gratefully accepted the offer of assistance with renovations of Family Promise’s newly acquired Day Resource Center at 3 Holley St. in Lyons.

With a generous grant of $1,500 from the United Methodists Women’s Conference, plus donations from Jerry Haers at Phelps Cement and Travis Wohlrad at 4 Seasons Rental, Newark, the group of approximately 15 teens and adults worked on a rotating schedule from Tuesday, August 28 through Friday, August 31.

Their work included creating a patio, building a picnic table, repairing and painting a wheelchair ramp and fencing in the children’s play area.

Family Promise of Wayne County is a network of local congregations and organizations that is bringing community resources together to help homeless families regain their housing, their independence, and their dignity.

FPWC provides these families with a temporary home while helping them secure long term, sustainable housing. Resources for job placement, transportation, clothing, counseling and child care are also available.

For more information about FPWC, please contact Graig Roberts at 585 233-8364. Family Promise is a 501 (c) (3) Public Charity