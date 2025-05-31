Montezuma Audubon Center Annual Benefit Monday, June 9

The Montezuma Audubon Center’s 2025 Annual Benefit is in less than two weeks! Limited tickets are still available for this yearly celebration to support the programs at the Center, located at 2295 Route 89 North in the Town of Savannah.

The Montezuma Audubon Center connects visitors of all ages to the abundant diversity found within and migrating through our local wetlands and grasslands and gives our guests an appreciation for maintaining and enhancing these unique and critically important habitats. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The wide range of conservation and education programs encourage children and adults to explore, understand, and care for their natural world, with programs scheduled in all four seasons throughout the year. It is an important stopover for migrating birds.

Center’s goal is to protect birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. The state-owned facility operates through a cooperative agreement between the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the National Audubon Society.

Nearly 1,000,000 of more than 25 different waterfowl species pass through the Complex during migration, including hundreds of thousands of Snow Geese, Mallards and Black Ducks. In the summer, it offers breeding habitat for hundreds of Cerulean Warblers, and it’s considered one of the most significant stopover and foraging locations for migrating shorebirds in upstate New York.

A full day of celebration is planned starting the morning of Monday, June 9th with 18 holes of golf and lunch. The event is being held at the Wayne Hills Country Club, 2250 Gannett Road in Lyons and is followed by a wonderful evening featuring a cocktail reception, raffles, dinner and more.

Schedule of Events

10:30 a.m. – Check-in

11:30 a.m. – Tee Off

4:00 p.m. – Cocktail Reception (cash bar), Bucket Raffle, Wine Pull, Nest Box Pull

5:00 p.m. –Dinner/Awards Reception

Ticket Levels

Individual – $110

Foursome – $420

Golf and Lunch Only

Individual – $70

Foursome – $260

Dinner Reception Only

Individual – $55

Couple – $100

The Center is offering several sponsorship options for the day between $250 and $5,000. Visit our online registration page for more information and to sponsor our event, or print out our sponsorship form and register by check through the mail.

Not a golfer, but still want to support the cause? Go to the Montezuma site at https://act.audubon.org/a/mac-annual-benefit-2025 to make a donation, or to participate in the annual online auction that is now available at https://www.myminiauction.com/montezuma-audubon-center-2020.

All are welcome to place bids on exciting items like private paddling excursions, fine wines, family passes to local attractions, gift cards, and so much more.

These exciting events will benefit the Montezuma Audubon Center and conservation at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, Onondaga Lake, and other Important Bird Areas in the Finger Lakes Region.

For more information or questions, please contact Chris Lajewski at (315) 365-3588 or christopher.lajewski@audubon.org.