February 14th 2023, Tuesday
Mural Mania showcases Red Creek History

by WayneTimes.com
February 13, 2023

In its largest undertaking to date, Mural Mania is currently creating a 12’ x 50’ mural for the Village of Red Creek. Planes, trains and automobiles are featured in the presentation of five historic locations and events in the village history. Wildlife, natural resources and prominent citizens can also be found in the painting.  Numerous “Easter eggs” will maintain viewers’ interest.

The Red Creek Historical Association, sponsor of the project, is seeking donations toward the estimated cost of $10,000.  Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated. Any donation of $25 or more will secure the donor’s name on a plaque that will be housed at the Opera House Café. $100 will provide the donor’s name on a brick within the mural. $500 donation will buy the personal likeness of anyone designated by donor to be included in the mural.  $1000 will purchase advertising space within the painting.   

Donations may be mailed to:  Eleen Williams, PO Box 383, Fair Haven, New York 13064.  Questions about the Red Creek mural call Mark De Cracker at Mural Mania 315-573-8170 or Debbie Benson Red Creek historian at 315-406-3429.

Recent Obituaries

Kittleson, Barbara Bane

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on February 10, 2023 at age 89. Predeceased by her husband: Richard H. Kittleson.  Barb was a well-known and respected Home Economics Teacher at Williamson Central School District for many years.  She was a talented seamstress, excellent baker and enjoyed hand work.  In addition, she taught the skill of sewing […]

Nita, Ronald A. 

NEWARK: Ronald Anthony Nita, age 69, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side February 4, 2023 after a short hard battle with Cancer. In honoring his wishes there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a future date in the spring. […]

