Museum of Wayne County History to host Valentine’s Boutique

Due to the great success of their Holiday Boutique, The Museum of Wayne County History has created a brand new boutique event, the Valentine’s Boutique, February 9, from 10am-5pm.

Valentine Vendors include Michele DiSanto offering chocolates, Suzi Smith with estate jewelry, Anne Cook with man-cave signs and jewelry, Diana Prutzman with decorative eggs, Jack Milliken’s silk floral arrangements, Denise Darcangelis’s with Young Living Oils, Alicia Linzy with Ms. Linzy’s Man-n-Cheese, David Almond with antiques, Cindy Duprey with adult literature, Karen Visco with FashionXpress handbags, Phoenix Spirit with handmade and vintage clothing and the Museum will be offering wine and liquor gift baskets with glassware which can be personally engraved.

Rochester Brainery and RIT teaching artist, Steve Duprey, will be holding a painting party on the second floor of the museum in the Women’s Room. Duprey will be using the Phillis Graff painting of “Vase and Flowers” as an inspirational piece for the class. The class can only hold 10 participants, runs from 1:00pm-3:30pm and cost is $35 per person. Reserve your space at the Duprey Painting Party by calling the Museum at (315) 946 4943.

Also on the second floor, Loreen Jorgensen will be displaying antique Valentines cards and giving demonstrations on card making.

Starting at 11:30am, the Museum will be holding cider tastings, also on the second floor.

Downstairs the Museum will be offering a lunch of Beef Burgundy or Vegetable stew, salad, coffee and deserts for $7 from 11am-2pm.

The Valentine’s Boutique will be held at the Museum of Wayne County History, 21 Butternut St. Lyons, NY from 10am to 5pm on February 9, 2019. Admission is free. Come and shop local for your Valentine!

For more information about the Museum of Wayne County History and it’s activities call (315) 946 4943 or visit them at www.waynehistory.org.