NASA seeks "Citizen Scientists" for Eclipse

On April 5: The Macedon Library will host a presentation:

“Find Out How to Be a Citizen Scientist for NASA from 1:00 pm-2:00 pm.

NASA is looking for people of all ages to become “citizen scientists” during the eclipse. Being a citizen scientist means voluntarily collecting sensory information about the eclipse using a free smartphone app. The observations collected by people across the eclipse path will help NASA to better understand how an eclipse impacts air temperature, cloud coverage and wind. These observations further help scientists to understand solar processes that affect our weather on earth. Those who attend this program will find out more about the GLOBE Observer app and how they can contribute data that helps scientists to better understand the sun and its impacts on Earth.

Pal-Mac students in grade three have been preparing for the eclipse with enrichment lessons about the sun, moon, clouds, eclipse, eclipse glasses and corona. Parents of third graders are especially encouraged to attend this informational session in order to help their child participate in being a citizen scientist for NASA.

Attend this informational session to find out more about how you can go a step beyond passively viewing the eclipse to becoming an active citizen scientist that can help humanity to better understand solar processes and the environment! Please register at https://owwl.libcal.com/event/12067555.