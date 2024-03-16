Powered by Dark Sky
March 16th 2024, Saturday
×
NASA seeks "Citizen Scientists" for Eclipse

by WayneTimes.com
March 16, 2024

On April 5: The Macedon Library will host a presentation:
“Find Out How to Be a Citizen Scientist for NASA from  1:00 pm-2:00 pm.

NASA is looking for people of all ages to become “citizen scientists” during the eclipse. Being a citizen scientist means voluntarily collecting sensory information about the eclipse using a free smartphone app.  The observations collected by people across the eclipse path will help NASA to better understand how an eclipse impacts air temperature, cloud coverage and wind.  These observations further help scientists to understand solar processes that affect our weather on earth.  Those who attend this program will find out more about the GLOBE Observer app and how they can contribute data that helps scientists to better understand the sun and its impacts on Earth. 

Pal-Mac students in grade three have been preparing for the eclipse with enrichment lessons about the sun, moon, clouds, eclipse, eclipse glasses and corona.  Parents of third graders are especially encouraged to attend this informational session in order to help their child participate in being a citizen scientist for NASA.  

Attend this informational session to find out more about how you can go a step beyond passively viewing the eclipse to becoming an active citizen scientist that can help humanity to better understand solar processes and the environment!  Please register at  https://owwl.libcal.com/event/12067555.

Recent Obituaries

Davis, Florence

NEWARK: Did you ever see one of Flo’s decorated cakes? Even better, did you taste one? Did she decorate your wedding cake? How about a Birthday, Graduation, or Baby shower? Her sweet passion made us all happy. Sadly, Florence died on March 12, 2024, at the age of 88. She grew up in Gorham with […]

Read More
Lancaster, Shirley Anne

NEWARK:  Shirley Anne Lancaster born on July 2, 1952 in Corning, NY peacefully passed away on March 13, 2024 with her family by her side. Shirley worked for many years at the Wayne County Department of Aging & Youth, and was proud of the services she provided to the aging.  Over the years Shirley was blessed […]

Read More
