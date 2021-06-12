Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 12th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

National Trails Day celebration at Huckleberry Swamp

by WayneTimes.com
June 12, 2021

 The American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® is a nationally rec-ognized trail awareness program that occurs annually on the first Sat-urday of June. It inspires the public to discover, learn about, and celebrate trails while participating in outdoor activities and trail stewardship projects.

Locally, Trail Works of Wayne County held its celebration event at Huckleberry Swamp in North Rose.  

This 79-acre nature preserve, managed by the Olga Fleisher Ornithological Foundation, is comprised of diverse, high-quality wetlands, a boardwalk, and wooded trails for bird and wildlife habitat conservation.

Event leaders shared some background on Huckleberry Swamp, and reviewed the seven principles of the “Leave No Trace” Outdoor Ethics Awareness Program. Those present each received a “Leave No Trace” reference tag for their use.

As participants meandered along the boardwalk, the wildlife began to emerge…turtles, frogs and too many birds to count. A chorus of bullfrogs serenaded the group. Special thanks go to Elizabeth and Bill VanAcker, owners/managers of Huckleberry Swamp, for joining Trail Works for the event, and for sharing additional history and information about this local gem.  Find a trail near you and celebrate any day.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

O’Brien, Joan

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Friend MACEDON: Joan passed away on June 7 at age 96. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Michael, her “Duke” and the love of her life. She is survived by seven children: Maureen O’Brien Oser, Kevin O’Brien, Sheila O’Brien, Siobhan O’Brien, Brendan O’Brien, Deirdre Rosenberg and Declan […]

Read More
Bateman, Kathleen L.

NORTH ROSE: Kathleen L. Bateman, 87, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 08, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, daughter of the late Robert Callahan and Lucille Lockner Callahan. Her greatest joys in life were her family and grandchildren. Prior to retirement she had worked at Parker and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square