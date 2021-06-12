National Trails Day celebration at Huckleberry Swamp

The American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day® is a nationally rec-ognized trail awareness program that occurs annually on the first Sat-urday of June. It inspires the public to discover, learn about, and celebrate trails while participating in outdoor activities and trail stewardship projects.

Locally, Trail Works of Wayne County held its celebration event at Huckleberry Swamp in North Rose.

This 79-acre nature preserve, managed by the Olga Fleisher Ornithological Foundation, is comprised of diverse, high-quality wetlands, a boardwalk, and wooded trails for bird and wildlife habitat conservation.

Event leaders shared some background on Huckleberry Swamp, and reviewed the seven principles of the “Leave No Trace” Outdoor Ethics Awareness Program. Those present each received a “Leave No Trace” reference tag for their use.

As participants meandered along the boardwalk, the wildlife began to emerge…turtles, frogs and too many birds to count. A chorus of bullfrogs serenaded the group. Special thanks go to Elizabeth and Bill VanAcker, owners/managers of Huckleberry Swamp, for joining Trail Works for the event, and for sharing additional history and information about this local gem. Find a trail near you and celebrate any day.