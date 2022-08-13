New Assistant Principals appointed in Newark

Mary Kate Wilbert was appointed the new Assistant Principal at Lincoln and Perkins Schools by the Newark Board of Education August 3rd.

A Teacher on Special Assignment (TOSA), who supported the school community in addressing climate, safety, instructional and social-emotional goals with the Pre-K through second grade students at the Ivan Green Primary School in the East Irondequoit School District for the last three school years, she is replacing Peter Czerkas who had held the position since last November and became Principal of Perkins School in mid-July.

Wilbert, who is currently teaching Kindergarten and first graders in the summer program in the Williamson School District, will begin working in Newark August 15th.

“I am excited and honored that I was selected to work at Lincoln and Perkins with our youngest learners,” Wilbert said. “I am eager to get started and can’t wait to become a part of the Newark community. I look forward to learning and growing together as a collaborative team.”

“Mary Kate’s energy was contagious during the interview process,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer. “It was clear her experience with young learners, leading initiatives and her optimistic energy made her the ideal candidate. We are excited to have her on board and I feel confident with a strong administrative team in place at both schools. We will be ready to open and welcome students, families and a full teaching staff for the 2022-2023 school year.”

Prior to becoming a TOSA, Wilbert taught Kindergarten at the Ivan Green Primary School for five years. Before that, she taught Kindergarten and first grade at St. Mary’s School in Canandaigua for three years.

She earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Childhood and Middle Childhood from Niagara University; her Master’s Degree in Inclusive Childhood Education from Nazareth College and her Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Brockport.

Wilbert lives in Webster, with husband Brian, who works at his family’s business Wilbert’s Family Enterprises, and their two children Brandon, 2, and Bristol, 1.

Addie Klaehn was appointed a new Assistant Principal at Newark High School by the Newark. Board of Education August 3rd.

Klaehn, who for the last seven months has been the Coordinator of Regional Programming for the Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, is replacing Kari Hamelinck, who became the new Principal of Lincoln School July 1st.

At NHS, Klaehn will be joining the NHS administrative team of Principal Nick Ganster and Assistant Principal Chuck Loray beginning August 26th.

“I am thrilled to be joining this community of talented educators and learners. I’m eager to begin collaboration with colleagues and engaging with students, families, and the community at large,” Klaehn said.

“We are extremely excited to have Addie join our team at the high school. She is a student-centered educator with a wealth of experience at the high school level. We look forward to the positive impact that she will bring to our school community,” said Ganster.

“Addie will be valuable asset to the high school administrative team,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer. “Her previous experience and warm, caring personality make her a perfect fit to round out the team. “

Prior to working at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES, Klaehn was Principal at Honeoye Secondary School in the Honeoye Central School District for 2 ½ years. Before that she was their district-wide instructional coach for one year. Prior to that she taught English at Honeoye High School for 14 years. She taught one year before that at Kenmore West High School in Buffalo.

Klaehn earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Literary Studies and Secondary English Education at SUNY Oswego; her Master’s Degree in Curriculum Design and Instructional Technology at SUNY Albany and her Certificate of Advanced Study from SUNY Oswego.

She lives in Clifton Springs with husband Sam, who works for The Hartford Insurance and their two sons, Max, 15, and Nolan, 13.